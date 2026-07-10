Pirates Acquire Jacob Gonzalez From the White Sox
Jacob Gonzalez and left-handed reliever Brandon Eisert from the Chicago White Sox on Friday for the 34th pick in the 2026 MLB draft on Saturday and left-handed reliever Jaden Woods, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Gonzalez, the 15th overall pick by Chicago in 2023 out of the University of Mississippi, was considered the White Sox's No. 22 prospect before the trade. He was brought up to the big leagues for the first time when Munetaka Murakami went on the injured list with a hamstring injury, and he made his debut on the South Side on May 31. In his first 30 games at the major-league level, Gonzalez hit .244 (21-for-86) with two home runs, 17 RBI, and 11 runs scored in 97 plate appearances. The Pirates swooped in to trade for the left-handed hitter after Murakami returned from the IL on Friday. Gonzalez is now worth a look in NL-only fantasy leagues with the potential for regular playing time in Pittsburgh, with both shortstop Konnor Griffin (finger) and first baseman Spencer Horwitz (hamstring) on the shelf.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan