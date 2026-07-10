Matt Chapman Out Through All-Star Break
Matt Chapman (abdomen) won't participate in baseball activities over the weekend. The Giants were hopeful that Chapman could get in some action ahead of the All-Star break. That won't happen as they've decided to hold him out this weekend and hope he improves during the break. Chapman has been sidelined since July 1 due to an abdominal strain. It doesn't sound like the veteran infielder is making a ton of progress right now. There's a good chance that Chapman isn't quite ready to play at the beginning of the second half. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on his status over the next week or so.
Source: Justice De Los Santos
Source: Justice De Los Santos