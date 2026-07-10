Dillon Dingler Remains Out on Friday With Thumb Injury
Dillon Dingler (thumb) is out of the starting lineup for the second straight game for Friday's series opener against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies due to a thumb injury, according to MLB.com. Jake Rogers will make another start behind the dish and catch right-hander Jack Flaherty while hitting ninth against Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola. Dingler injured his thumb when he was hit by a foul tip on Wednesday, and he was removed from the contest early. He's day-to-day, though, and has a shot to return to the starting lineup in one of the last two games of the first half of the regular season on Saturday or Sunday in Detroit. The 27-year-old right-handed-hitting backstop is having a breakout 2026 campaign, slashing .264/.325/.516 with an .841 OPS, 19 home runs, 60 RBI, and 48 runs scored across his 318 at-bats in just his second full MLB season. Dingler ranks third among catchers in homers, is first in RBI, and is fifth in runs scored.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com