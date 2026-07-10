Should Fantasy Managers Now Be Targeting Caleb Durbin on the Waiver Wire?
Caleb Durbin got off to a brutal start to the 2026 season, hitting .183 with one home run across 164 plate appearances through the end of May. However, the 26-year-old rebounded with a standout June, hitting .326 with six home runs and five stolen bases across 92 plate appearances in the month. Durbin has just four hits in his first 25 at-bats in July, but two of those hits have gone for home runs. For the season overall, Durbin is now slashing a respectable .225/.288/.396 with nine home runs, 39 RBI, 36 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. While his 29.1% hard-hit rate is uninspiring, he limits swing-and-miss (13.8% strikeout rate). Now that he's seemingly recovered from his early-season slump, Durbin has value on the waiver wire as a balanced contributor who can fill a depth role for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller