Thomas Harrington Returning to Big Leagues, Worth a Waiver-Wire Pickup?
Thomas Harrington from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, sources told MLB.com's Alex Stumpf. Per MLB Pipeline, Harrington is the club's No. 12 prospect. The 24-year-old former 36th overall pick in 2022 out of Campbell University made his major-league debut with the Bucs last year and struggled in his three appearances (one start), posting a 15.58 ERA with 15 earned runs allowed, three homers surrendered, seven walks, and seven strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder has also struggled at Indy this year, going 1-5 with a 6.52 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and 56:26 K:BB in 58 innings across 20 appearances (six starts). Harrington doesn't have plus stuff on the mound, so he needs to rely on pinpoint control and keeping hitters off balance. Injuries got in the way in 2025, but he's healthy now and will look to fare better in his second taste of the big leagues. Fantasy managers in all formats can stay away for now, especially with Harrington likely filling a low-leverage relief role in his return to Pittsburgh.
Source: MLB.com - Alex Stumpf
Source: MLB.com - Alex Stumpf