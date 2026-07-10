Grant Taylor a Must-Add off the Waiver Wire?
Grant Taylor picked up his third save of the season on July 4, after Seranthony Domínguez fell apart the day before (July 3), allowing two earned runs on two walks over 1/3 of an inning. The two of them (Taylor and Domínguez) have been going back and forth of late, squandering their opportunities at every turn; however, since the calendar turned to July, Taylor has looked sharper and received more opportunities. Additionally, he has simply been better than Domínguez overall this season. Taylor has a 2.89 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and 65 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings (35 games). Meanwhile, Dominguez has a 4.55 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and a 39:20 K:BB ratio over 35 games, and has blown 5 saves on the season. Taylor is clearly the more dominant pitcher, and the only thing holding him back has been the White Sox committing to him, as they paid Dominguez in the off season to come in to be their closer, however, the White Sox currently sit atop the AL Central at 47-45, and are perhaps more competitive than they thoguht coming into the season, and are going to have to lean on guys that are performing (like Taylor) to finish up games for them. If the passing of the crown has truly taken place, this would make Taylor a must-add in all formats, as he would enter the top 15 at the position in the rankings.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN