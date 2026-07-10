Walker Jenkins Enjoying Surge at Triple-A, Re-Entering Must-Stash Territory?
Walker Jenkins has battled injuries throughout his MiLB career, but when on the field, he has shown immense upside. Jenkins spent a lengthy stint on the Triple-A injured list this season but has since returned to St. Paul and is looking like his former self. Over his last 12 contests since returning to the top club in the system, the former fifth overall pick has posted an elite .327/.353/.551 line with a .904 OPS. During this stretch, the No. 14 overall prospect in the sport has hit four doubles and two triples, with one home run, and held a 7:2 K:BB. Prior to this stretch, Jenkins held a much lower .256/.398/.389 line over the first 25 games of his Triple-A season. While injuries will always be a factor, Jenkins is among the top performers in the minor leagues when healthy. If the Twins look to sell some pieces at the deadline, their top-ranked prospect could face minimal competition for late-season at-bats.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com