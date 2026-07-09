Jacob Lopez to Serve as Opener on Friday
Jacob Lopez is set to serve as the opener for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Lopez last pitched on Tuesday, when he allowed four runs on five hits across three innings of work against the Detroit Tigers. Overall, Lopez owns a 7.04 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, and a 42/32 K/BB ratio across 13 games (10 starts) with the A's this season. Lopez has been knocked around during each of his last two starts, so fantasy managers shouldn't bother trusting him here. Aaron Civale figures to operate as the bulk option once Lopez is out of the game.
Source: Martin Gallegos
Source: Martin Gallegos