LeQuint Allen Jr. a Dynasty Buy-Low Candidate Entering 2026?
LeQuint Allen Jr. recorded 148 scrimmage yards on 33 touches across 17 games as a rookie. Even in a backfield that also featured running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and Bhayshul Tuten, Allen Jr. carved out a semi-regular role as a passing-downs back. Entering 2026, Jacksonville's backfield no longer features Etienne Jr., who departed the team in free agency. Allen Jr. may still be blocked from fantasy-relevant playing time, as Tuten is expected to assume the Jaguars RB1 role and Jacksonville also brought in former Washington Commanders back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (foot). Still, Allen Jr. may have a chance to expand his role in the Jaguars offense, especially as a receiver out of the backfield. In his final collegiate season at Syracuse in 2024, Allen Jr. recorded 64 catches for 521 yards and four touchdowns across 13 games. In deeper dynasty leagues, Allen Jr. could be a worthy buy-low/stash candidate.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller