Breece Hall Still Worth Buying for Dynasty Contenders
Breece Hall is not cheap in dynasty, but he still looks more like a buy for contenders than a player to sell before the 2026 season. Hall is only 25, just signed a multi-year extension, and gave the Jets a career-high 1,065 rushing yards last year despite another uneven offensive season. He also caught 36 passes for 350 yards, giving him 1,415 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns in 16 games. The one thing holding him out of the top dynasty RB tier is workload certainty. His passing-game role was much lighter than it was in 2023, and the Jets still want Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis involved enough to make this more than a one-man backfield. Even so, Hall is locked in as the lead back, carries RB14 value in RotoBaller's July dynasty rankings, and has the contract security rebuilding managers usually want from young backs. Rebuilders do not need to overpay, but win-now teams should be buying if his manager is worried about the committee talk.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller