Aaron Rai Looks to Continue Strong Run at Scottish Open

Jul 8, 2026, 10:55 AM ET
Aaron Rai continued his impressive stretch of golf at the Travelers Championship, recording a T30 finish, his eighth result of T30 or better this season. He now turns to the Scottish Open, where he has three missed cuts and three top-10 finishes, including a win in 2020. On the year, Rai ranks 21st in strokes gained tee to green (+0.716 per round), 51st off the tee (+0.183), 26th on approach (+0.394), and second on Tour in driving accuracy. His biggest inconsistency remains the putter, where he has been average, ranking 83rd and losing just -0.005 strokes per round. His long-iron play has also been a concern, ranking only 111th in proximity from over 200 yards, a distance that accounted for more than 36% of approach shots at The Renaissance Club last year. At $7,800 on DraftKings, Rai still offers strong value for fantasy managers looking for a player in excellent form who should consistently find fairways.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour