Jordan James is Interesting Buy-Low Option
Jordan James is currently projected to be the primary backup this upcoming season. The former fifth-round pick only made three appearances last season and didn't record a single carry as a rookie. Despite the lack of reps, James has drawn praise from head coach Kyle Shanahan during the offseason. The 49ers don't have a clear No. 2 option behind superstar Christian McCaffrey in this backfield. Outside of James, the 49ers have third-round pick Kaelon Black, Isaac Guerendo, and Sincere McCormick. There's plenty of competition for the No. 2 role, but James wouldn't be a bad player to have as a possible handcuff to McCaffrey. He's an interesting buy-low candidate for dynasty managers looking for help at running back.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference