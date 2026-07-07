Jazz Get Another Big Summer League Game from Darryn Peterson
Darryn Peterson posted 25 points, 12 assists, two rebounds, and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 109-100 Salt Lake City Summer League win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The No. 2 overall pick followed up his 28-point Summer League debut with a more playmaking-heavy performance, outdueling No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer in one of the better prospect matchups of the week. Peterson's scoring was already the main draw, but the 12 assists are the bigger fantasy signal. If Utah gives him steady on-ball reps as a rookie, his points, threes, assists, and steals could translate quickly.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA