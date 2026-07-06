Rui Hachimura Signs Two-Year Deal With the Clippers
Rui Hachimura is staying in Los Angeles, just switching sides of town, agreeing to a two-year, $28 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. He turned down interest from Minnesota, Golden State, and others to remain in L.A., and he slots in as the Clippers' projected starting power forward after their post-Kawhi Leonard makeover. Hachimura is a plug-and-play floor-spacer, coming off 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds on 51.4 percent shooting and 44.3 percent from three, and then 56.9 percent from deep in the playoffs. The fantasy read is measured, though. A starting role helps, but Hachimura is a low-usage complementary piece next to ball-dominant scorers Darius Garland and Brandon Ingram, which caps his counting stats. He's a late-round forward whose value lives in efficiency, threes, field-goal percentage, and rebounds, not volume.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania