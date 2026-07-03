Connor Bedard Injures Left Shoulder in Practice

Jul 3, 2026, 9:47 AM ET
Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard suffered an apparent shoulder injury during Thursday's practice. During a three-on-three drill, he lost his balance and crashed into the boards. As he stood up, Bedard clutched his right shoulder and eventually left the ice. Although the offseason has just begun and Bedard has plenty of time to recover before the next campaign, this is still concerning. The 20-year-old star dealt with a right shoulder injury in 2025-26, missing about a month. Now he may be forced to spend part of his offseason nursing an injury to his other shoulder. Before being knocked out of the lineup in December, Bedard was among the NHL's top scorers. He finished his third NHL campaign with a career-high 75 points (30 goals, 45 assists) in 69 games. Bedard became a restricted free agent on July 1.--Taavi PailkSource: Sportsnet