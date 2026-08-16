Anthony Edwards Backs Timberwolves' Retooled Roster
Anthony Edwards is confident the team's retooled roster can get past the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, the teams that ended Minnesota's last two playoff runs. "Against those two teams, I think we're going to beat them," Edwards told ESPN during a visit to Manila. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 61 games in 2025-26, carrying heavy scoring responsibilities before Minnesota added LaMelo Ball and moved Julius Randle to Brooklyn. Ball's arrival may trim Edwards' playmaking volume, but it should also ease defensive pressure and keep him in the first-round fantasy mix.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN