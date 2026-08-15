Joey Logano Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond

Aug 15, 2026, 3:39 PM ET
The Summer of Logano continues this weekend at Richmond Raceway, as the Team Penske driver looked to have one of the best long-run cars in practice for the upcoming Cook Out 400. Logano is a two-time Richmond winner and a constant top five threat. He started back in 38th-place in last year's race and ended up finishing fourth, and this weekend his crew chief, Paul Wolfe, says that the No. 22 Ford is even better this time around. Could we see another Logano win coming? Don't be surprised if we do. When it comes to DFS this weekend, Joey Logano ($10.5K on DraftKings) looks like a great pick, as he has some Place Differential upside (starting 10th) as well as dominator and race-winning potential. As he continues his charge to solidify his Chase berth, it looks to be another strong race for Joey Logano coming up.--Jordan McAbeeSource: ifantasyrace