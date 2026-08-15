Kyrie Irving's Recovery Shapes Mavericks' Outlook
Kyrie Irving remains the team's biggest question entering 2026-27, with ESPN's Tim MacMahon noting that Dallas needs him to return to form to become a real postseason threat. The nine-time All-Star has been sidelined since tearing his left ACL in March 2025, when he was averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists across 50 games. Dallas is intrigued by Irving's fit next to Cooper Flagg, as his off-ball shooting and creation should ease the burden on the young franchise centerpiece. Until Irving is fully cleared, Max Christie has the clearest path to extra backcourt minutes, while the rest of Dallas' depth guards remain low-usage options. Irving remains a draft-and-stash target once his return timeline sharpens.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN