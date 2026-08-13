Chris Paul Emerges as Lakers Front-Office Name to Watch
Chris Paul has emerged as a name to watch for a possible off-court role with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Paul is close with Bob Iger, who has agreed to buy the Lakers alongside Josh Kushner in a record $12.5 billion deal that still needs NBA approval. Sportando also relayed ESPN's Dave McMenamin reporting that head coach JJ Redick has already agreed to a contract extension aligning his timeline with general manager Rob Pelinka. Nothing is formal with Paul, who retired in February after 21 seasons and ranks second all-time in assists and steals. For fantasy managers, this is a continuity note. Redick staying in place matters more than any Paul speculation, and neither development changes the Lakers' rotation or Luka Doncic's offensive role.
Source: Sportando
Source: Sportando