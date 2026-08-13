Peyton Watson Draws Three Sign-and-Trade Suitors
Peyton Watson remains unsigned in restricted free agency, with the Cavaliers, Bucks, and Clippers still pursuing sign-and-trade paths, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. Denver's current offer is four years and $70 million with a team option in the final season, but Watson has not accepted it as he looks for a larger deal and clearer role. The 23-year-old broke out last season, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 41.1 percent from three across 54 games. His remaining options include taking the one-year, $6.5 million qualifying offer or holding out. Watson's blocks, threes, and steals keep him on the fantasy radar, but his landing spot will decide the ceiling.
Source: Sam Amick
Source: Sam Amick