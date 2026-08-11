Jadarian Price Back in Pads on Tuesday
Jadarian Price (lower body) was back in pads at training camp practice on Tuesday, according to Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith. Price missed practice over the weekend with what was deemed a minor lower-body injury, and now he's back in the fold. Despite the 22-year-old's return to the practice field, we would not be surprised if he's held out of the team's preseason opener this Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. George Holani was listed as Seattle's RB1 on their first unofficial depth chart, but Price is expected to have a big role in the Seahawks' backfield in his first year in the NFL, at least until Zach Charbonnet (knee) can return from a torn ACL that he suffered last postseason. The Notre Dame product must also contend with Emanuel Wilson, but the rookie has plenty of explosiveness and big-play ability to quickly become the most exciting option in the team's backfield while Charbonnet is sidelined. Passing-game work probably won't be there, though, which limits Price's fantasy price to more of a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex.
Source: Corbin K. Smith
Source: Corbin K. Smith