Michael Pittman Jr. Misses Another Practice
Aaron Rodgers confirmed that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (right leg) missed another training camp practice on Tuesday, according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. Fellow wideout DK Metcalf also wasn't seen at practice due to an undisclosed injury. The 28-year-old Pittman has missed the last couple of days with an injury that doesn't appear to be very serious. Still, neither Pittman nor Metcalf is likely to suit up for the team's preseason opener on Thursday versus the Green Bay Packers. The Steelers acquired Pittman from the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason to bolster the team's WR depth behind Metcalf in 2026. Pittman had a career-high seven touchdowns in 17 games in 2025 in his final year in Indy, but it came with just 784 receiving yards, his lowest total since his rookie campaign. The former second-rounder from USC is joining an offense that should be more pass-happy under new head coach Mike McCarthy, but as second fiddle to Metcalf in an offense led by a fading Rodgers, Pittman profiles as more of a WR4/flex in fantasy football in his first year in the Steel City.
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders