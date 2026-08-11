Jacoby Brissett to Play on Thursday Against Raiders
Jacoby Brissett, will play a drive or two in the team's second preseason game on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. Brissett and the first-team offense did not play in last week's Hall of Fame preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. The 33-year-old veteran took over for an injured Kyler Murray last year and proceeded to have a career season, throwing for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 games played (12 starts). It was an impressive showing for a career backup, but his strong season earned him a new contract in the desert and the confidence of the Cardinals' new coaching staff. Arizona's offense is expected to be much more balanced under new head coach Mike LaFleur in 2026, especially after the offseason additions of running backs Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier, so we aren't expecting Brissett to be dropping back to throw nearly every down like he did in 2025. At best, Brissett should be considered a low-end QB2 with limited upside in 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - Josh Weinfuss
Source: ESPN.com - Josh Weinfuss