Ja'Marr Chase to Suit Up for Preseason Opener
Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will play against the Detroit Lions on Thursday in the team's preseason opener, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway. Chase and Higgins will most likely work a few offensive series with quarterback Joe Burrow. Even though Burrow missed half of last season due to a turf-toe injury, Chase managed his fifth straight 1,000-yard season, found the end zone eight times, and led the NFL with 185 targets in 16 starts. The 26-year-old five-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro is still the best receiver in the NFL and could approach his career high of 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns from the 2024 season if Burrow stays healthy again in 2026. There's a reason why Chase is the consensus top overall fantasy wideout. He's had at least 1,046 receiving yards, 81 catches, and seven touchdowns in his five years in the NFL with the Bengals.
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway
Source: The Cincinnati Enquirer - Kelsey Conway