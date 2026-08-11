Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders Listed as Co-Starters on Depth Chart
Deshaun Watson "OR" Shedeur Sanders at the top of the position when it is released Tuesday. Sanders took all of the first-team reps Monday, but Cleveland has bounced those opportunities between the two quarterbacks throughout training camp. Sanders started the final seven games of his rookie season, finishing the year with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Watson is trying to win the job after missing all of 2025 while recovering from a re-ruptured right Achilles. He returned for the full offseason program and has been competing throughout camp. The "OR" designation doesn't tell us who will ultimately start Week 1, but it makes one thing pretty clear: this race is still open. Until the Browns settle it, neither quarterback carries enough job security to be trusted in standard one-quarterback fantasy leagues.
Source: Zac Jackson
Source: Zac Jackson