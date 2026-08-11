Aaron Rodgers Sees Roman Wilson Coming Into His Own
Roman Wilson is getting another vote of confidence from Aaron Rodgers. According to Mike DeFabo, Rodgers said Wilson is "coming into his own," pointing to how much more dynamic and confident he looks this summer. That's a big change from where Wilson was a year ago. He caught only 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games last season and was a healthy inactive late in the year. This summer, he is listed as a starter on Pittsburgh's first unofficial depth chart and has been making plays in camp, including a diving touchdown catch during a two-minute drill. There is still competition for work with second-round rookie Germie Bernard in the receiver room, but Wilson has given the Steelers more reason to keep him involved. Rodgers continuing to single him out is notable, especially after such a quiet 2025. Wilson still has to carry it into the regular season, but his third-year outlook looks considerably better than it did a few months ago.
Source: Mike DeFabo
Source: Mike DeFabo