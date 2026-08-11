Kenyon Sadiq Still Not Practicing
Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) still isn't practicing at training camp, but he has improved enough to jog/run while observing drills, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Sadiq had surgery in the spring for a hernia, and he recently suffered a setback that has kept him from working with the rest of the team this summer. Despite the setback, the 21-year-old from the University of Oregon is still expected to be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener in September. However, given all the valuable time that Sadiq has missed as he enters his first NFL season, it would be wise to expect some growing pains as he's eased into the Jets' offense, especially with an already very capable pass-catching TE on the roster in Mason Taylor. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder is a physical freak with high-end athleticism, giving him plenty of upside at the tight end position in the long-term. But for the 2026 season, fantasy managers may want to temper expectations and treat him as more of a low-end TE2 stash target. RotoBaller has Sadiq ranked as the No. 26 fantasy TE right now.
Source: ESPN New York - Rich Cimini
Source: ESPN New York - Rich Cimini