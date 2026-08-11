Giants "Begging" Jaxson Dart to Slide
Jaxson Dart ended a third-down run during Monday's practice with a slide along the sideline, drawing an unexpected reaction from the defense, who actually applauded his effort to avoid contact. Defensive captain Brian Burns spoke with reporters after practice and explained the unusual moment. "We've been begging him to do that for a while," he shared. "So, I'm glad that he's starting to practice it." After taking over as starter in Week 4 of his rookie season, Dart was the fantasy QB8 on a per-game basis, but he missed two games with a concussion. His elite rushing upside makes him an attractive mid-round quarterback in 2026, but an at-times-reckless play style dating back to his time in college will always put him at risk of missing time, so the self-preservation shown on Monday was a welcome sight for Giants fans, players, and fantasy managers alike.
Source: Jordan Raanan
Source: Jordan Raanan