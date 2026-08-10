DeVonta Smith Misses Another Practice on Monday
DeVonta Smith (hamstring) missed another training camp practice on Monday with a hamstring injury, according to Tim McManus of ESPN. In addition to Smith, rookie first-round wideout Makai Lemon (hamstring) also remained sidelined, leaving more work for Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown. Smith has missed over a week of practice, but the Eagles don't believe his injury is serious and are just being extra cautious with their new No. 1 wide receiver. The full expectation is that the 27-year-old will be ready for the 2026 regular-season opener in September. The former 10th overall pick in 2021 from the University of Alabama will have an even higher fantasy ceiling in 2026 in his sixth year in the league with A.J. Brown no longer in town. Smith has had 1,000-yard seasons in three of his first five years in the NFL, but with even more targets coming his way in an Eagles offense looking to bounce back, he'll have an even higher fantasy ceiling and floor. RotoBaller currently has Smith ranked as the No. 13 fantasy WR, right behind the New York Giants' Malik Nabers (knee).
Source: ESPN.com - Tim McManus
Source: ESPN.com - Tim McManus