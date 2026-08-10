Marvin Mims Jr. is Back in Pads on Monday
Marvin Mims Jr. (undisclosed) was spotted working on the side during Monday's practice, according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Mims left Friday's practice with an undisclosed injury and didn't work out at all on Saturday. He's back in pads on Monday, which is a step in the right direction. It seems like the Broncos are easing him back into action, which isn't shocking this early into camp. Fantasy managers should consider Mims day-to-day ahead of Friday's preseason matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons.
Source: Parker Gabriel
Source: Parker Gabriel