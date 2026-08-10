Evan Engram Showing More Confidence in Year 2
Evan Engram is playing faster and with more confidence now that he has a full season in Sean Payton's offense, according to Chris Tomasson. Payton pointed to Engram's familiarity with the system as a reason for the difference entering his second year in Denver. Engram caught 50 passes for 461 yards and one touchdown across 16 games last season after signing with the Broncos to fill a versatile mismatch role in the passing game. He has also flashed during camp, including a touchdown from Bo Nix during two-minute work Saturday. The production in his first Denver season was relatively modest, but Payton's comments suggest Engram is operating with a better feel for what the offense is asking from him this summer.
Source: Chris Tomasson
Source: Chris Tomasson