Haynes King Could Have Taysom Hill-Type Role
Haynes King could have a unique role in the offense once he returns from his hamstring injury. Adam Schefter said Monday that King is going to have a role this season and that it would not surprise him if Carolina used the undrafted rookie in a Taysom Hill-type capacity. The idea has been discussed before, with King saying during rookie minicamp that he would be willing to handle that kind of assignment if the Panthers asked him to. His athleticism certainly fits the concept after he rushed for 953 yards and 15 touchdowns at Georgia Tech last season. King also showed it during the Hall of Fame Game, throwing for 180 yards and two touchdowns while adding 39 rushing yards and the game-winning score against Arizona. He suffered a hamstring injury in that game and is considered week-to-week, so any experimentation with a specialty package will have to wait until he is healthy.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter