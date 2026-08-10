Roman Wilson Emerging as Steelers' WR3
Roman Wilson appears to have the inside track on the team's WR3 job out of the slot, according to Nick Farabaugh. The third-year receiver is positioned to work alongside DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. in three-receiver sets, but the pecking order changes if Pittsburgh loses one of its outside starters. Farabaugh reports that rookie Germie Bernard would be the first receiver to step in on the perimeter in that situation. Wilson caught just 12 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games last season, so earning a regular slot role would represent a sizable jump in opportunity. Bernard, the 47th overall pick in April, has the versatility to play inside or outside and remains an important part of the rotation. Wilson's camp has put him in position for more snaps, though an injury to Metcalf or Pittman may benefit Bernard more than it expands Wilson's role.
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Source: Nick Farabaugh