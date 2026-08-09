Justice Hill a Great Fit in Ravens' New Offense
Justice Hill enters his seventh NFL season as he prepares for his first coaching change. Hill had a down year in 2025, totaling 262 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games, averaging 5.5 half-PPR fantasy points per game. The good news: former Bears' offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is now the team's play caller. Doyle comes from the Sean Payton coaching tree, and in all the years he's been in the NFL, running backs have caught more than 50 passes in five of the seven seasons. Payton's offense favors throwing to running backs, which is good news for Hill, who is clearly the best receiving back in the offense. Hill's role in Baltimore is solidified, but with star running back Derrick Henry expected to take most of the snaps in this backfield, Hill doesn't carry much fantasy value in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller