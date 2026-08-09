J.K. Dobbins Better Drafted as an RB3 in 2026
J.K. Dobbins (foot) was one of the league's most productive runners before his 2025 season ended after 10 games. He rushed 153 times for 772 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry, and Denver brought him back on a two-year deal in March. Dobbins still sits at the front of the backfield, but the touches are getting harder to project. RJ Harvey is expected to see third-down work after catching 47 passes as a rookie, while fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman has been one of Denver's standouts in camp. Coleman has impressed enough that a three-back rotation now looks possible. That does not erase what Dobbins did last year, and Sean Payton has continued to speak highly of him. It does make another 15-carry-per-game pace tougher to count on. RotoBaller ranks Dobbins 84th overall in half-PPR. He can still return useful RB2 weeks if he keeps the early-down work, but the growing competition makes him better suited for an RB3 spot on fantasy rosters.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller