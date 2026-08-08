James Harden Expected to Re-Sign with Cavaliers
James Harden is on track to re-sign with the team on a new multi-year deal, according to ESPN's Jamal Collier. Harden remains unsigned after declining his $42.3 million player option, but Cleveland still appears to be the expected landing spot after missing out on LeBron James. The 36-year-old stayed productive after arriving from the Clippers, averaging 20.5 points, 7.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 threes while shooting 43.5 percent from deep across 26 games with Cleveland. Next to Donovan Mitchell, Harden should remain a strong assists-and-threes fantasy guard, though age and possible rest nights keep some risk attached.
Source: Jamal Collier
Source: Jamal Collier