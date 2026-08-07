Brandin Podziemski Eyes Long-Term Deal with Warriors
Brandin Podziemski wants a long-term extension, but the sides remain apart on price, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Podziemski's camp is reportedly seeking an annual salary in the $22 million to $24 million range, while Golden State prefers a lower number. The 23-year-old is entering the final season of his rookie deal and can reach restricted free agency in 2027 if no agreement is reached. He helped his case last season by averaging a career-high 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, then jumped to 17.5 points, 6.2 boards, and 4.1 assists after the All-Star break. His fantasy ceiling still depends on Stephen Curry or Jimmy Butler III missing time, but the late-season usage bump keeps him relevant as a depth guard with upside.
Source: Brett Siegel
Source: Brett Siegel