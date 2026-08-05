Stefon Diggs Joining Commanders
Stefon Diggs, according to Jordan Schultz. Diggs remained productive in New England last season, catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games. He now joins Terry McLaurin in a receiver room that entered camp without a settled No. 2 option. Washington still has Antonio Williams, Luke McCaffrey, Treylon Burks, and others fighting for work, but Diggs' track record gives him a strong chance to step into a meaningful role once he gets up to speed. McLaurin should remain Jayden Daniels' top target, while Diggs adds another proven option to the passing game. The move puts Diggs back on the standard redraft radar, though his late arrival and an unsettled target split make his weekly volume harder to project.
Source: Jordan Schultz
Source: Jordan Schultz