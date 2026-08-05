Blake Grupe Has Statistical Edge in Colts Kicker Battle
Blake Grupe has the statistical edge over Spencer Shrader through the opening stretch of training camp, according to Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star. Special teams coordinator Brian Mason cautioned that the team is evaluating more than the results reporters see, including ball flight, pre-practice work, and how each kicker progresses throughout camp. Grupe made all 11 of his field-goal attempts and all 10 extra points in five games with Indianapolis last season, while Shrader went 13-for-14 on field goals and 14-for-14 on extra points before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Grupe may be ahead for now, but this remains an open competition, with scrimmage and preseason kicks expected to carry extra weight. Neither kicker belongs on fantasy draft boards until the Colts settle on a winner.
Source: Nathan Brown
Source: Nathan Brown