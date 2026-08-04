Aaron Rodgers Played Through Illness in Wild-Card Loss
Aaron Rodgers revealed that he was dealing with flu-like symptoms before last season's wild-card loss to the Houston Texans. Rodgers told Mike Silver that he had a fever and was vomiting on the day of the game. He said he appeared so pale when he arrived at the facility that the Steelers sent him home, though he returned later and made the start. Rodgers completed 17 of 33 passes for 146 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception while taking four sacks in Pittsburgh's 30-6 loss on January 12. The Steelers failed to score an offensive touchdown, and Rodgers' final pass was returned for a touchdown by Texans safety Calen Bullock. The illness offers additional context for one of the poorest postseason performances of Rodgers' career, though he did not use it as an excuse afterward. He has since returned to Pittsburgh for what he says will be his final NFL season.
Source: Ari Meirov
Source: Ari Meirov