Jonathon Brooks Won't Play in Hall of Fame Game
Jonathon Brooks will not play in Canton, Ohio, in Thursday's Hall of Fame preseason game versus the Arizona Cardinals, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. The Panthers aren't planning on playing their starters to open the preseason slate, and it makes all the sense in the world not to put Brooks in harm's way when considering his history of knee injuries. The 23-year-old former second-rounder in 2024 from the University of Texas has played in only three games for the Panthers due to two torn ACLs. The Texas native is fully healthy this summer, though, and heads into his third NFL campaign as the favorite for change-of-pace duties behind Chuba Hubbard in Carolina. Hubbard will most likely continue to serve as the team's RB1, but Brooks has been impressive so far in camp and could cut into his overall touches, making him an intriguing late-round flier at the position, especially if you have Hubbard rostered. RotoBaller has Brooks ranked as the No. 40 fantasy RB for 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person