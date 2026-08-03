Michael Mayer Suffers Nose Injury on Monday
Michael Mayer (nose) left training camp practice early on Monday due to a busted nose, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Head coach Klint Kubiak said Mayer should be fine. Mayer will most likely miss a day or two before returning to the practice field this summer. The 25-year-old's fantasy ceiling is limited as long as Brock Bowers stays healthy in 2026. Bowers dealt with injuries in his second year in 2025, but Mayer only had 35 receptions for 328 yards and one touchdown on 50 targets in 13 games played (12 starts). The Raiders could use more two-tight-end sets under Kubiak this year, and they should be in better hands at the QB position with veteran Kirk Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza, but that alone won't make the former second-rounder from Notre Dame viable in single-TE fantasy leagues. Right now, Mayer is ranked at RotoBaller as the No. 35 overall fantasy TE as he heads into his third year in the league.
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden