Mason Taylor "Excited" to Play Alongside Rookie TE
Mason Taylor is excited to play alongside Oregon rookie Kenyon Sadiq. On Sadiq's selection, Taylor said, "I was excited. It's great for our team, makes the room better, the competition better. He's a great kid. He's come in here and learned fast. He's asked questions. It's exciting. It opens the door for all of us. I think that's the best part of it. We're just all excited about it." Taylor also added that offensive coordinator Frank Reich is going to have lots of fun creating an offense that includes both Sadiq and himself. As a rookie, Taylor hauled in 44 of 65 passes for 369 yards and one touchdown in 13 games. With Sadiq expected to take a ton of work from Taylor, the second-year tight end is not fantasy-relevant entering the 2026 season.
Source: Colin Martin - SNY
Source: Colin Martin - SNY