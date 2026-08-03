Kyle Monangai Back on Field After Brief Absence
Kyle Monangai returned to the field Monday after missing three straight practices with what head coach Ben Johnson described as a soft-tissue issue, according to Chris Emma. Monangai was in full pads for warmups and drills, but it was not immediately clear how much team work he handled. The second-year back is coming off an impressive rookie season, rushing 169 times for 783 yards and five touchdowns while adding 18 catches for 164 yards across 17 games. He and D'Andre Swift became the only running back duo in the NFL to each top 750 rushing yards in 2025, helping Chicago finish third in the league with 2,456 rushing yards. Monday's return is encouraging after the short absence, though his practice workload will be worth watching over the next few days. Monangai remains an important part of Chicago's backfield and carries standalone fantasy appeal alongside Swift.
Source: Chris Emma
Source: Chris Emma