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Andrew Armstrong Getting First-Team Reps for Chiefs

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Aug 3, 2026, 11:00 AM ET

Kansas City Chiefs training camp has been impacted early by injuries at the wide receiver position, and with Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen not practicing on Monday, 2025 undrafted free agent Andrew Armstrong received first-team reps during 11-on-11s, according to beat reporter Jesse Newell. After a productive collegiate career with Texas A&M-Commerce and Arkansas, Armstrong spent training camp of his rookie year with the Miami Dolphins, but was released as part of the team's final roster cuts. He spent about a week in December on the Lions practice squad before again being released and signing a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs in January. While not likely the role Kansas City had in mind for him at the time of the signing, the elevated opportunity could provide Armstrong with a chance to make the team's initial 53-man roster, and he will be a player to watch when the Chiefs open their preseason schedule with an August 15 matchup with the Rams.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jesse Newell
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