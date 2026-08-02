Saints Place Ja'Lynn Polk on Retired List
Ja'Lynn Polk on the reserve/retired list after he was excused from the last two practices, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN. The Saints acquired Polk from the New England Patriots last season after he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that ended his 2025 season before it began. The 2024 second-round pick played just 15 games with the Patriots, totaling 87 yards and two touchdowns, before being traded to New Orleans. Polk helped the University of Washington reach the National Championship game alongside quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Bears receiver Rome Odunze. With Polk out of the picture in New Orleans, rookie wide receiver Bryce Lance should see an uptick in work as the WR4, behind Chris Olave, Jordyn Tyson, and Devaughn Vele.
Source: Kat Terrell - ESPN
Source: Kat Terrell - ESPN