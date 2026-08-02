Rashod Bateman's Starting Job Does Not Make Him a Redraft Sleeper
Rashod Bateman remains in line to start opposite Zay Flowers, but that job has not produced enough volume to make him an appealing redraft pick. He played 69% of the offensive snaps in 2025 and still finished with only 19 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. A high ankle sprain cost him time and Lamar Jackson also battled injuries, so last season was not a clean evaluation. It was still a major step backward from Bateman's 45-catch, 756-yard, nine-touchdown campaign in 2024. That season now carries even less weight with Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt joining Devontez Walker as younger options behind Flowers. Baltimore expects Bateman to remain a significant part of Declan Doyle's new offense, but opportunity needs to show up in the target column before fantasy managers buy back in. RotoBaller ranks him WR90 in PPR, half-PPR, and standard formats, with no current ADP listed. That is low enough to make him a watch-list name, not a draft priority. Dynasty managers in deep leagues can hold through camp, but Bateman is expendable when a better upside stash becomes available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller