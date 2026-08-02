Amon-Ra St. Brown Still Belongs on Any Dynasty Roster
Amon-Ra St. Brown is unlikely to come at any sort of discount in dynasty leagues, but that does not make him a sell. He followed another massive season with 117 catches for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns on 172 targets in 2025. It was his third straight year with at least 115 receptions, 1,250 yards, and 10 scores, and he finished as the WR3 in half-PPR scoring for the third consecutive season. That level of consistency is difficult to move away from, especially when St. Brown is only 26, remains tied to Jared Goff, and is under contract through 2028. Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs give Detroit plenty of other options, but none of them prevented St. Brown from setting a career high in targets last season. A third offensive coordinator in as many years is worth noting, although his role is not suddenly in danger. RotoBaller currently has St. Brown ranked as the dynasty WR6 and eighth overall, which feels appropriate. Contenders should continue building around him, and rebuilders do not need to trade him simply because they are not ready to win. Unless another manager offers true cornerstone value, St. Brown is an easy hold.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller