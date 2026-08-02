Keaton Mitchell Projected to Edge Out Kimani Vidal for Chargers RB2 Job
Keaton Mitchell, who joined the team on a two-year deal and is battling with third-year player Kimani Vidal for the primary backup role behind 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton. Appearing on The Athletic Football Show, Chargers beat reporter Daniel Popper expressed a belief that Mitchell has the edge over Vidal, who led the team in rushing attempts and yards with Hampton sidelined for much of his 2025 rookie season. Mitchell offers explosiveness and an ability to stress the edges of a defense, and he could see work in a change-of-pace capacity throughout the year. At only 5'8" and 191 pounds, however, he's unlikely to hold anything close to an every-down role should Hampton again be forced to miss time, with Vidal the more likely option to step in at that point. At RotoBaller's RB42, Mitchell should hold enough standalone value to make him a worthy selection in the late rounds of 2026 drafts, while Vidal factors more as an in-season waiver add as RotoBaller's RB74.
Source: The Athletic Football Show
Source: The Athletic Football Show