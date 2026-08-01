Parker Washington to Play in 11, 12, and 13 Personnel in 2026?
Parker Washington said he's going to play in 3-WR sets, 12 personnel, and 13 personnel in the 2026 season. When asked whether he is worried 2-TE sets will take away from the wide receivers' workload, he stated, "For me, 12 personnel is good, even 13 [personnel]." He also said, "Liam [Coen] told me to be ready to play all positions and to stay ready." Washington has been heavily praised during the first week of training camp, with head coach Liam Coen saying, "Like we can't coach them always to be special when the ball's in their hands. And that's something Parker has." In the last four games last season, Washington hauled in 26 of 41 targets for 454 yards and three touchdowns, including a monster performance in the Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills. Ranked WR32 in RotoBaller's rankings, Washington is a breakout candidate to watch in 2026.
Source: 1010XL
Source: 1010XL